Jets-Wild Sum

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Spurgeon (Niederreiter, Coyle), 9:20.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-7-9_21. Minnesota 6-7-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck (23 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Stalock (21-21).

A_16,518 (18,064). T_2:18.

Referees_Chris Lee, Cameron Voss. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brad Kovachik.

