Islanders-Sabres Sum

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1—3 Buffalo 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee (Leddy, Barzal), 17:07.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart (Nolan, Larsson), 2:15. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle (Lee, Barzal), 9:47.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Kulemin (Clutterbuck, Barzal), 18:13.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-8-9_22. Buffalo 4-6-11_21.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak (21 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Lehner (21-19).

A_16,967 (19,070). T_2:40.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.