Irma pushes Miami at FSU game back to Oct. 7

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 8:25 pm 09/09/2017 08:25pm
Students enter a shelter at Florida International University after being evacuated from their dorm ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Irma has already forced the postponement of next weekend’s matchup between No. 10 Florida State and No. 16 Miami.

The game, scheduled for Tallahassee on Sept. 16, will be played on Oct. 7. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the move Saturday night, as Irma pounded away at the state with wind and rain.

Forecasters say conditions throughout the state will only worsen in the coming days. Miami will be closed through Tuesday; FSU will be closed through Friday.

As a result of the Miami-FSU switch, the following week’s Hurricanes home game with Georgia Tech has been pushed back from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14.

