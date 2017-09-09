Irma pushes Miami at FSU game back to Oct. 7

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Irma has already forced the postponement of next weekend’s matchup between No. 10 Florida State and No. 16 Miami.

The game, scheduled for Tallahassee on Sept. 16, will be played on Oct. 7. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the move Saturday night, as Irma pounded away at the state with wind and rain.

Forecasters say conditions throughout the state will only worsen in the coming days. Miami will be closed through Tuesday; FSU will be closed through Friday.

As a result of the Miami-FSU switch, the following week’s Hurricanes home game with Georgia Tech has been pushed back from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14.

