501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Hall of Fame D…

Hall of Fame D Pilote passes away at age 85

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 2:19 pm 09/10/2017 02:19pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Pierre Pilote, a three-time Norris Trophy winner who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, has died. He was 85.

Pilote passed away Saturday night, according to the Blackhawks. The team says he will be remembered “for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice.”

Pilote played 13 of his 14 NHL seasons for Chicago. He captained the Blackhawks from 1961-68. His No. 3 jersey was retired by the team in November 2008.

The Pilote family says in a statement released by the team that it’s proud of what he “accomplished in his professional career and thankful that his legacy will be preserved with the retirement of his #3 by the team.”

Pilote, a native of Kenogami, Quebec, had 80 goals and 418 assists in 890 career NHL games.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NHL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?