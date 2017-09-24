Golden Knights-Ducks Sum

|Vegas
First Period_1, Vegas, Pulkkinen (Hunt, Tynan), 5:50 (pp). 2, Vegas, Bischoff (Kolesar, Karlsson), 17:40.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Hyka (Reinhart, Hunt), 5:41. 4, Anaheim, Sabourin (Jones, Rasmussen), 11:52.
Third Period_5, Vegas, Bellemare (Matteau), 14:41. 6, Anaheim, Fiore (Steel, Sabourin), 19:35.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-10-12_30. Anaheim 9-12-7_28.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 6; Anaheim 0 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury (28 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson (30-26).
A_15,442 (17,174). T_2:32.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Mark Wheler.
