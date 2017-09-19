Flames-Oilers Sum

Calgary 0 0 2—2 Edmonton 3 0 2—5

First Period_1, Edmonton, Letestu -1 (Jones, Pakarinen), 2:13. 2, Edmonton, Maroon 0 (Nurse, McDavid), 5:20 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 0, 14:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Letestu 0 (Strome, Maroon), 5:29 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Strome 0 (McDavid, Maroon), 15:01 (pp). 6, Calgary, Bartkowski 0 (Stone), 16:06. 7, Calgary, Shinkaruk 0 (Kulak, Stone), 18:45 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 5-11-9_25. Edmonton 17-7-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Edmonton 3 of 12.

Goalies_Calgary, Lack 0-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves), Rittich 0-0-0 (9-7). Edmonton, Talbot 0-0-0 (11-11), Pasquale 0-0-0 (14-12).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Mark Wheler.

