501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flames-Oilers Sum

Flames-Oilers Sum

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:16 am 09/19/2017 12:16am
Share
Calgary 0 0 2—2
Edmonton 3 0 2—5

First Period_1, Edmonton, Letestu -1 (Jones, Pakarinen), 2:13. 2, Edmonton, Maroon 0 (Nurse, McDavid), 5:20 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 0, 14:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Letestu 0 (Strome, Maroon), 5:29 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Strome 0 (McDavid, Maroon), 15:01 (pp). 6, Calgary, Bartkowski 0 (Stone), 16:06. 7, Calgary, Shinkaruk 0 (Kulak, Stone), 18:45 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 5-11-9_25. Edmonton 17-7-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Edmonton 3 of 12.

Goalies_Calgary, Lack 0-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves), Rittich 0-0-0 (9-7). Edmonton, Talbot 0-0-0 (11-11), Pasquale 0-0-0 (14-12).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Mark Wheler.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News NHL News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?