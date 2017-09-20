Ducks-Sharks Sum

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 San Jose 1 4 0—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Sandberg (Heed, Goodrow), 19:50.

Second Period_2, San Jose, O’Regan (DeSimone, Middleton), 1:40. 3, San Jose, Boedker (Donskoi, Heed), 12:43 (pp). 4, San Jose, Labanc (O’Regan, Goodrow), 15:04. 5, San Jose, Bollig (Carpenter, Balcers), 16:10.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-9-8_24. San Jose 13-15-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Berra (36 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Dell (24-24).

A_15,032 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Kory Nagy.

