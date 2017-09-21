Coyotes-Ducks Sum

Arizona 1 3 1—5 Anaheim 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Fischer (Strome, Connauton), 0:24. 2, Anaheim, Jones (Fowler, Perry), 3:12 (pp).

Second Period_3, Arizona, Keller (Pederson, Etem), 5:10. 4, Arizona, Fischer (Clendening, Schenn), 14:32. 5, Arizona, Domi (Keller), 17:32.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Keller (Fischer, Domi), 18:38 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-7-12_31. Anaheim 13-8-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 7; Anaheim 1 of 7.

Goalies_Arizona, Domingue (21 shots-20 saves), Miska (3-3). Anaheim, Boyle (31-26).

A_13,447 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Kory Nagy.

