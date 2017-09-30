201.5
Calvert, Bjorkstrand help Blue Jackets top Penguins 3-0

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 6:44 pm 09/30/2017 06:44pm
Columbus Blue Jackets' John Tortorella stands behind his bench during the first period of a NHL preseason hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Calvert and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 68 seconds apart in the first period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in a preseason game on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal at 10:26 of the third, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for Columbus. Panarin was acquired in a multiplayer offseason trade with Chicago that sent Brandon Saad to the Blackhawks.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray had 25 stops.

