Blue Jackets-Blackhawks Sum

First Period_1, Columbus, Murray, 11:51. 2, Chicago, Anisimov (Forsling, Sharp), 16:50.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Sedlak (Werenski, MacIntyre), 4:37. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand (Johnson, Abramov), 5:05.
Third Period_5, Chicago, Toews (Kane, Sharp), 18:39 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 8-7-6_21. Chicago 18-18-18_54.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 3; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo (54 shots-52 saves). Chicago, Berube (21-18).
A_20,395 (19,717). T_2:24.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.
