Blackhawks rout Red Wings behind Saad’s hat trick

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Saad scored a hat trick to spark the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

A member of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012-13 and 2014-15, Chicago re-acquired Saad in a NHL Draft day from Columbus which sent Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets.

Ryan Hartman, Brent Seabrook and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks.

Starter Corey Crawford made 30 saves in the first two periods. Collin Delia played the third and stopped all eight shots he faced.

Michael Rasmussen scored Detroit’s lone goal.

Petr Mrazek allowed all six Chicago goals on 40 shots.

BRUINS 2, FLYERS 1, OT

In Boston, Kenny Agostino’s goal with 1:40 left in overtime lifted the Bruins to a win over the Flyers.

Paul Postma also scored for Boston, which received a 30-save performance from Tukka Risk.

Reserve goaltender Alex Lyon took the loss for Philadelphia, as he allowed both Boston goals on 11 shots. Starter Brian Elliott stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first two periods.

Travis Sanheim scored the lone goal for the Flyers.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 1

In Montreal, Jesper Bratt scored twice while Nico Hischier and Mirco Mueller also had goals to lift the Devils over the Canadiens.

Bratt had both his goals in the third period, including one into an empty net with 16.3 seconds left.

Eric Gelinas had Montreal’s lone goal, scoring against his former team.

Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves for New Jersey and Carey Price had 28 for Montreal.

WILD 1, JETS 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Alex Stalock stopped all 21 shots he faced to record a shutout in the Wild’s win over the Jets.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck nearly matched Stalock, only allowing Jared Spurgeon’s second period goal. Hellebuyck finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.

AVALANCHE 5, STARS 1

In Denver, Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 of 22 shots to power the Avalanche to a win over the Stars.

David Warsofsky, Sven Andrighetto, Sergei Boikov, Alexander Kerfoot and Matt Duchene scored for the Avalanche.

Dallas starter Kari Lehtonen allowed four goals on 20 shots in the first two periods. Landon Bow played the third and stopped seven of eight shots.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars.

SHARKS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

In San Jose, Martin Jones made 15 saves to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 5-2 win over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Kevin Labanc, Joe Pavelski, Jannik Hansen and Brenden Dillon scored second period goals for San Jose, and Tomas Hertl added a goal in the third.

David Perron and Teemu Pulkkinen scored for the Golden Knights.

Calvin Pickard played the entire game in net for Vegas, and allowed all five goals on 34 shots.

