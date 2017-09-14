Avs forward Matt Duchene reports to camp amid uncertainty

DENVER (AP) — Forward Matt Duchene says he arrived for the start of the Colorado Avalanche training camp to honor his contract and out of respect for his teammates even though his future with the team remains murky.

Duchene’s name was floated last season in trade talks, but no deal was struck. General manager Joe Sakic wasn’t able to move Duchene over the offseason.

The 26-year-old Duchene showed up for his physical Thursday. He has two years left on his contract and will make $6 million this season.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn’t believe the Duchene situation will be a distraction.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.