Avalanche-Stars Sum

|Colorado
|1
|2
|1—4
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon (Jost, Rantanen), 0:30. 2, Dallas, Ritchie (Shore, Klingberg), 15:51.
Second Period_3, Colorado, Nieto (Bourque), 14:45. 4, Colorado, Kerfoot (Zadorov, Lindholm), 19:13.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Honka (Elie, Smith), 1:12. 6, Colorado, Rantanen, 19:23.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-9-5_24. Dallas 9-17-10_36.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 4.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov (10 shots-9 saves), Bernier (26-25). Dallas, Bishop (23-20).
A_10,200 (18,532). T_2:27.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.
