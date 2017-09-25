201.5
Avalanche-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:39 pm 09/25/2017 11:39pm
Colorado 1 2 1—4
Dallas 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon (Jost, Rantanen), 0:30. 2, Dallas, Ritchie (Shore, Klingberg), 15:51.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Nieto (Bourque), 14:45. 4, Colorado, Kerfoot (Zadorov, Lindholm), 19:13.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Honka (Elie, Smith), 1:12. 6, Colorado, Rantanen, 19:23.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-9-5_24. Dallas 9-17-10_36.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov (10 shots-9 saves), Bernier (26-25). Dallas, Bishop (23-20).

A_10,200 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dave Jackson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.

