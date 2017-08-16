501.5
Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:27 pm 08/16/2017 10:27pm
BASEBALL
American Leaguue

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Sam Moll from the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Smith to Nashville.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of RHP Jered Weaver.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Joe Panik on the seven-day concussion DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 14.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kyle Chavez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP TyRelle Harris.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Garrett Gould.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Joe Testa and RHP Wanel Mesa. Place RHPs Henderson Alvarez and Jake Dunning on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Murilo Gouvea.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Connor Little. Released RHP Trevor Walch.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Aaron Brill.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Jackson Sigman to the Kansas City Royals. Signed INF Brent Gillespie and RHP Kyle Richards. Released OF Zac Michener and 1B Ramon Osuna.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Nate Antone. Released LHP Joe Ortiz.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF Josh McAdams.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Dimitri Nunez and LHP Matt Picucci. Released RHP Timothy Wolgemuth.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Tyler Hunt. Released RHP Matt Dallas.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 1B Tanner Pinkston.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tyler Garkow.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Named Bob Weiss assistant coach and Calvin Booth assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Connor Bozick, TE Andrew Price and DE Giorgio Newberry. Waived/injured LB Brandon Copeland.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Kenbrell Thompkins. Waived/injured S Doug Middleton.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with C Matt Cullen on a one-year contract.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Blaze Riorden to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named David Longwell director of Red Bulls Academy.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced Christy Holly is stepping down as coach, effective immediately.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Named senior associate commissioner Keisha Dunlap, chief operating officer.

KENT — Fired Ross Bowsher strength and conditioning coach.

MOUNT OLIVE — Named Holley Garcia assistant softball coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Suspended basketball sophomore G Rakym Felder indefinitely and announced he won’t attend classes this fall.

ST. EDWARD’S — Named Alexis Cantu assistant softball coach.

