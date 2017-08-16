Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Leaguue
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Sam Moll from the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Smith to Nashville.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of RHP Jered Weaver.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Joe Panik on the seven-day concussion DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 14.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Kyle Chavez.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP TyRelle Harris.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released RHP Garrett Gould.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Joe Testa and RHP Wanel Mesa. Place RHPs Henderson Alvarez and Jake Dunning on the inactive list.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Murilo Gouvea.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Connor Little. Released RHP Trevor Walch.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Aaron Brill.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Jackson Sigman to the Kansas City Royals. Signed INF Brent Gillespie and RHP Kyle Richards. Released OF Zac Michener and 1B Ramon Osuna.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Nate Antone. Released LHP Joe Ortiz.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF Josh McAdams.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Dimitri Nunez and LHP Matt Picucci. Released RHP Timothy Wolgemuth.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Tyler Hunt. Released RHP Matt Dallas.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 1B Tanner Pinkston.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tyler Garkow.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Named Bob Weiss assistant coach and Calvin Booth assistant general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Connor Bozick, TE Andrew Price and DE Giorgio Newberry. Waived/injured LB Brandon Copeland.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Kenbrell Thompkins. Waived/injured S Doug Middleton.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with C Matt Cullen on a one-year contract.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Blaze Riorden to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named David Longwell director of Red Bulls Academy.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Announced Christy Holly is stepping down as coach, effective immediately.
CONFERENCE USA — Named senior associate commissioner Keisha Dunlap, chief operating officer.
KENT — Fired Ross Bowsher strength and conditioning coach.
MOUNT OLIVE — Named Holley Garcia assistant softball coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Suspended basketball sophomore G Rakym Felder indefinitely and announced he won’t attend classes this fall.
ST. EDWARD’S — Named Alexis Cantu assistant softball coach.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.