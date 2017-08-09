Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have hired former President Barack Obama’s brother-in-law to a front-office position.

Craig Robinson was named vice president of player development Tuesday in a series of restructuring moves that followed the promotion of Steve Mills to president and the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager.

Robinson spent last season as Milwaukee’s vice president of player and organizational development after serving as head coach at Oregon State (2008-14) and Brown University (2006-08).

The Knicks also hired Gerald Madkins as assistant general manager, Harold Ellis as director of player personnel, Michael Arcieri as director of basketball strategy and Fred Cofield as scout.

Perry says “We are adding a host of highly-regarded and respected basketball people to work with the Knicks to fortify the franchise for years to come.”

HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP) — Former NHL forward and coach Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Olczyk, who turns 51 on Aug. 16, had surgery last week, and Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said Tuesday he “will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy.” Olczyk is a color analyst for TV broadcasts for the Blackhawks and NBC Sports.

Olczyk was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1984 draft. He played for six teams during his 16 seasons in the NHL, helping the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. He finished with 342 goals and 452 assists in 1,031 games.

The Chicago native also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2003-04 season and part of the 2005-06 season.

Sam Flood, an executive producer and president of production for NBC Sports, said Olczyk will not be broadcasting for them at the start of the season, but they are looking forward to his return to their national crew.

BASEBALL

Right-hander Ernesto Frieri was sold by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for $1.

Signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent on June 15, the 32-year-old was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances for Texas. He was assigned outright to Round Rock on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in seven relief outings for the Triple-A club.

Frieri is 11-14 with a 3.59 ERA and 73 saves in 304 relief appearances with San Diego (2009-12), the Los Angeles Angels (2012-14), Pittsburgh (2014), Tampa Bay (2015) and Texas. He did not play in 2016, when he was released by Philadelphia after spring training.

Seattle assigned Frieri to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League.

Frieri’s major league experience figured prominently in the acquisition from Seattle’s standpoint, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Servais was an assistant general manager with the Los Angeles Angels during Frieri’s playing days in Southern California.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow continues to make his mark with the Columbia Fireflies.

The New York Mets Class A affiliate surpassed last year’s attendance mark — with a large nod to Tebow’s time there.

Tebow played 39 home games in Columbia before his promotion June 25, the Fireflies averaging 5,054 fans with the Heisman Trophy winner on the team.

The Fireflies drew 3,276 on Monday and stand at 261,691 through 53 home games. The team played 69 home games last year to draw 261,276, their first season in South Carolina’s capital city.

Tebow drew sell-out crowds across the South Atlantic League and has continued attracting fans in the Florida State League. Tebow’s departure has had an affect with the Fireflies, who have averaged 3,900 fans for the 14 games since.

