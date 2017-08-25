Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Juan Centeno to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated C Brian McCann from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Carlos Correa, LHP Tony Sipp and RHPs Lance McCullers Jr., Will Harris and Michael Feliz to Fresno for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated 2B Starlin Castro from the 10-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 1B Ian Desmond to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Adam Liberatore to the AZL Dodgers and OF Andre Ethier to Oklahoma City (PCL) for rehab assignments.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Wei-Yin Chen to the GCL Marlins for a rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned C Elias Diaz to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Johnny Hellweg on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Kevin Siegrist to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Orlando Calixte to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Eddie Newton.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP/INF Sebastian Murray.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Matt Loosen and C Richard Stock.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Albert Cartwright.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF D’Vontrey Richardson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Drew Stafford to a one-year contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Justin Agosta to a one-year contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Andrew Cherniwchan on a one-year contract.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Elected Lisa Carnoy to the board of directors.

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Agreed to terms with F Gianluca Busio.

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Promoted Michael Ford and Stacey Smith to associate head track and field coaches.

CHATTANOOGA — Announced QB Alejandro Bennifield four games because of an NCAA academic issue.

CLEMSON — Agreed to terms with football coach Dabo Swinney on an eight-year contract.

FORDHAM — Named Martin Feliz assistant strength and conditioning coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Becky Celorio assistant men’s and women’s cross country coach and Douglas Dourado volunteer assistant men’s and women’s cross country coach.

LA SALLE — Named Marqus Brown and Erika Jorgensen assistant rowing coaches.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named William Frohnhoefer assistant women’s soccer coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of women’s golf coach Rise Alexander.

TULANE — Promoted men’s tennis coach Mark Booras to director of tennis and signed him to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended DL Paris Black three games.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.