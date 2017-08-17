Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Roenis Elias from the 60-day DL and optioned him to Pawtucket (IL). Designated RHP Noe Ramirez for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Glen Perkins from the 60-day DL. Placed LHP Dietrich Enns on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Garrett Cooper on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B Tyler Austin from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF José Reyes on the 10-day DL, retroactive to August 16. Optioned RHP Kevin McGowan to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled INFs Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds from Las Vegas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled INF Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Matt Szczur on the family leave list. Recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Dylan Porter.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced Milwaukee has purchased the contract of OF Quintin Berry.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Liarvis Breto.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Matt Marksberry.

CYCLING

INTERNATIONAL CYCLING UNION — Suspended 2008 Olympic cycling champion Samuel Sanchez after failing an out-of-competition doping test.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Shayne Skov to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with C Justin Britt on a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Darrius Sims. Waived/injured DE Kourtnei Brown.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a two-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Nick Saracino.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Steve Clark. United and F Sebastien Le Toux mutually terminated their contract.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE — Named Matt Doherty associate commissioner for men’s basketball. Promoted Jill Redmond to senior associate commissioner for governance.

BUCKNELL — Named Joey Lye softball coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Kathy Slaughter director of volleyball.

LANDER — Named Taunita Stephenson associate athletic director for student-athlete success.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew Amaro and Jimmy Gulden men’s assistant baseball coaches/recruiting coordinators.

MOUNT OLIVE — Named Kourtney Chumbley men’s and women’s assistant tennis coach.

NYU — Named Jennifer Kellner women’s assistant tennis coach.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Named Destiny Bramblett women’s assistant basketball coach.

