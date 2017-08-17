501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Thursday's Sports Transactions

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 7:19 pm 08/17/2017 07:19pm
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Roenis Elias from the 60-day DL and optioned him to Pawtucket (IL). Designated RHP Noe Ramirez for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Glen Perkins from the 60-day DL. Placed LHP Dietrich Enns on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Garrett Cooper on the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B Tyler Austin from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF José Reyes on the 10-day DL, retroactive to August 16. Optioned RHP Kevin McGowan to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled INFs Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds from Las Vegas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 10-day DL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled INF Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Matt Szczur on the family leave list. Recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Dylan Porter.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced Milwaukee has purchased the contract of OF Quintin Berry.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Liarvis Breto.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Matt Marksberry.

CYCLING

INTERNATIONAL CYCLING UNION — Suspended 2008 Olympic cycling champion Samuel Sanchez after failing an out-of-competition doping test.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Shayne Skov to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with C Justin Britt on a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Darrius Sims. Waived/injured DE Kourtnei Brown.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a two-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Nick Saracino.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Steve Clark. United and F Sebastien Le Toux mutually terminated their contract.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE — Named Matt Doherty associate commissioner for men’s basketball. Promoted Jill Redmond to senior associate commissioner for governance.

BUCKNELL — Named Joey Lye softball coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Kathy Slaughter director of volleyball.

LANDER — Named Taunita Stephenson associate athletic director for student-athlete success.

LA SALLE — Named Andrew Amaro and Jimmy Gulden men’s assistant baseball coaches/recruiting coordinators.

MOUNT OLIVE — Named Kourtney Chumbley men’s and women’s assistant tennis coach.

NYU — Named Jennifer Kellner women’s assistant tennis coach.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Named Destiny Bramblett women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News NHL News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?