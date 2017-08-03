Thursday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Edward Mujica from Toledo (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Aaron Hicks to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Daniel Gossett to Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Evan Marshall outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Daniel Robertson to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optoined RHP Leonel Campos to Buffalo (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Paolo Espino and LHP Wei-Chung Wang to Colorado Springs (PCL). Assigned RHP Wily Peralta and OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis outright to Colorado Springs. Reinstated RHP Matt Garza from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned LHP Josh Edgin outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Reading (EL) and OF Cameron Perkins to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated OF Daniel Nava from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Jae-Gyun Hwang to Sacramento (PCL). Designated 3B Conor Gillaspie for assignment. Recalled 3B Ryder Jones from Sacramento. Reinstated OF Jarrett Parker from the 60-day DL.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Mitch Abeita.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Cody McPartland.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Gavin Pittore.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sent INF Jake McGuiggan to New Britain to complete an earlier trade.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Kevin Kelleher.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the relocation of the Detroit Pistons from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured RB Joel Bouagnon. Signed RB Joshua Rounds.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE T.J. Daniel. Placed WR Deante Gray on injured reserve. Removed LB Dayon Pratt from the PUP list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker on injured reserve. Waived/injured RB I’Tavius Mathers. Signed LS Matt Overton and G Malcolm Bunche.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Bruce Ellington.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released Ss Josh Evans and Earl Wolff IV. Waived-injured DB Lou Young III. Signed Ss Stefan McClure and Tim Scott.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of F Mike Fisher.
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed coach Ryan Huska to a contract extension. Named Cail MacLean assistant coach, James Borrelli trainer, Kohl Schultz video analyst and Mitch MacLeod assistant equipment manager.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with F Alex Gacek and D Ben Danford on one-year contracts.
READING ROYALS — Acquired the rights to D Nolan Zajac from Wichita for the rights to F Justin Crandall.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded F Steven McParland to Idaho for D Travis Walsh.
ALBANY (NY) — Named Amy Nicklin assistant field hockey coach.
CLEMSON — Named Terrell McIntyre director of men’s basketball player development.
COKER — Named Austin Wise and Jessica Biggers assistant directors of athletics media relations.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Kyle Bailey associate head men’s tennis coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Alex Winchell director of women’s basketball operations and Tyler Kopatich women’s basketball video coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Dr. Carl Ohlson assistant athletic director for performance psychology services.
