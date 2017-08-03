501.5
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 6:59 pm 08/03/2017 06:59pm
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Edward Mujica from Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Aaron Hicks to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Daniel Gossett to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Evan Marshall outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Daniel Robertson to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optoined RHP Leonel Campos to Buffalo (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Paolo Espino and LHP Wei-Chung Wang to Colorado Springs (PCL). Assigned RHP Wily Peralta and OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis outright to Colorado Springs. Reinstated RHP Matt Garza from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned LHP Josh Edgin outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Reading (EL) and OF Cameron Perkins to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated OF Daniel Nava from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Jae-Gyun Hwang to Sacramento (PCL). Designated 3B Conor Gillaspie for assignment. Recalled 3B Ryder Jones from Sacramento. Reinstated OF Jarrett Parker from the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Mitch Abeita.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Cody McPartland.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Gavin Pittore.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sent INF Jake McGuiggan to New Britain to complete an earlier trade.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Kevin Kelleher.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the relocation of the Detroit Pistons from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured RB Joel Bouagnon. Signed RB Joshua Rounds.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE T.J. Daniel. Placed WR Deante Gray on injured reserve. Removed LB Dayon Pratt from the PUP list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker on injured reserve. Waived/injured RB I’Tavius Mathers. Signed LS Matt Overton and G Malcolm Bunche.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Bruce Ellington.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released Ss Josh Evans and Earl Wolff IV. Waived-injured DB Lou Young III. Signed Ss Stefan McClure and Tim Scott.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of F Mike Fisher.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed coach Ryan Huska to a contract extension. Named Cail MacLean assistant coach, James Borrelli trainer, Kohl Schultz video analyst and Mitch MacLeod assistant equipment manager.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with F Alex Gacek and D Ben Danford on one-year contracts.

READING ROYALS — Acquired the rights to D Nolan Zajac from Wichita for the rights to F Justin Crandall.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded F Steven McParland to Idaho for D Travis Walsh.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Amy Nicklin assistant field hockey coach.

CLEMSON — Named Terrell McIntyre director of men’s basketball player development.

COKER — Named Austin Wise and Jessica Biggers assistant directors of athletics media relations.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Kyle Bailey associate head men’s tennis coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Alex Winchell director of women’s basketball operations and Tyler Kopatich women’s basketball video coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Dr. Carl Ohlson assistant athletic director for performance psychology services.

