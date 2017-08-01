501.5
Sabres hire ex-NHLer Komisarek as player development coach

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have hired former NHL defenseman Mike Komisarek as a player development coach.

Komisarek becomes the latest addition to first-time head coach Phil Housley’s staff.

The 35-year-old is from West Islip, New York, and played for three teams during an 11-year NHL career that ended after the 2013-14 season with the Carolina Hurricanes. Komisarek also played for Montreal and Toronto and finished with 14 goals and 67 assists for 81 points in 551 career games.

Komisarek also has ties to new Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. Though they were never teammates, both played college hockey at Michigan.

