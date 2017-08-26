Jets sign faceoff specialist Matt Hendricks to 1-year deal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets signed center Matt Hendricks to a one-year, $700,000 contract Saturday.

The 36-year-old former St. Cloud State player spent the last four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, finishing with four goals and three assists in 42 games last season with a 56.9 percent faceoff winning percentage. He has 49 goals and 51 assists in 521 career games with Colorado, Washington, Nashville and Edmonton.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.