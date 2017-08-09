501.5
Dallas Stars become 1st Texas team opposing ‘bathroom bill’

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NHL’s Dallas Stars have become the first Texas professional sports franchise to officially oppose a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Team President James Lites said in a statement Wednesday that the Stars are “strongly opposed to any legislation perceived as discriminatory.”

The NFL and NBA have previously joined dozens of powerful businesses in opposing a proposal requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Texas’ Republican-controlled Legislature failed to pass the bill during a legislative session that ended in May. Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special session to revive the issue, but it looks unlikely to pass before that ends next week.

A similar law in North Carolina sparked national uproar and costly boycotts before lawmakers rolled back much of it.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

