Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Stefan Crichton to the GCL Orioles for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Mahoning Valley (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned C Ryan Lavarnway outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Miguel Rojas to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent 2B Cesar Hernandez to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Alex Polston and C Blake Grant-Parks.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Tyler Sullivan.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Daniel Jackson. Released INF Brandon Alvarez and LHP Bryan Radziewski.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Robert Tasin.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Max Casper.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Ike Anigbogu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Patterson president and CEO. Promoted general manager John Chayka to president of hockey operations and general manager.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Jaccob Slavin on a seven-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dan DeSalvo.

ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Gaul.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Michael Boxall.

COLLEGE

INTERCOLLEGIATE TENNIS ASSOCIATION — Named Andy Hogue coordinator of new media and marketing.

LA SALLE — Named Donnie Carr assistant men’s basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Ryan Lipman assistant men’s tennis coach.

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Named Marc Hsu and Nikita Johnson men’s assistant basketball coaches.

