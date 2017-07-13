Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

MISSING MEN-THE LATEST

Remains located on property; one identified

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

12:10

Authorities say they’ve found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one set of remains has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they’ve found additional remains on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia that they still have yet to identify.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. He’s being held on $5 million bail.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump wishes he’d asked Putin who he supported

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says there’s one question he wishes he would have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Germany last week: “Were you actually supporting me?”

That’s what Trump tells Reuters in a White House interview Wednesday before departing for Paris, France.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election in order to bolster Trump’s candidacy and weaken his rival, Hillary Clinton.

But Trump is doubting that conclusion. He says that his commitment to building up the military and increasing U.S. energy production stand opposed to Putin’s aims.

He says: “It’s really the one question I wish I would have asked Putin: Were you actually supporting me?”

Trump also insists the White House “is functioning beautifully” despite what he calls a “hoax made up by the Democrats.

SENATE-FBI DIRECTOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: FBI pick says Russia probe not a “witch hunt”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s choice to lead the FBI says he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump election campaign is a “witch hunt.”

Christopher Wray’s comments to a Senate panel represent a break with President Donald Trump, who has described the probe in those terms. Wray also told senators at his confirmation hearing that he would never let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission.

TRUMP-FRANCE

Trump heads to Paris for Bastille Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron may be the world’s oddest of political odd couples. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris.

The president will be the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day events — a celebration of French national pride at a time when, according to Macron, “our world has never been so divided.”

The overseas trip comes as Trump is dogged by fresh controversy over his campaign’s potential connections to Russia.

CONGRESS-HEALTH OVERHAUL

GOP ready to try pushing new health bill through Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s ready to unwrap his latest bill repealing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Another top Republican says the measure will likely keep a pair of tax hikes on wealthier Americans that Obama’s statute imposed to help finance its expanded coverage.

McConnell said he will introduce his party’s altered health care bill on Thursday and begin trying to muscle it through the Senate next week.

The renewed effort comes two weeks after he abandoned his initial plan due to GOP opposition.

Yet the fate of the newest version is still in doubt. Several Republican senators unhappy over the reduction in insured Americans that the bill is expected to produce.

AFGHANISTAN-FEMALE ROBOTICS TEAM

Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the president’s intervention Wednesday.

Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition this month. But their visa applications to enter the U.S. were denied twice, sparking public backlash.

The girls would have had to participate from afar from their hometown in western Afghanistan had the U.S. not reverse course.

The news was first reported by Politico.

PEOPLE-SHIA LABEOUF

Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist tirade during arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has apologized for a racist tirade against officers who arrested him for public drunkenness last weekend in Georgia.

The actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for what he said was “far too long.” He called his behavior a new low and attributed it in part to his complete disrespect for authority.

The statement, which was confirmed as legitimate by LaBeouf’s publicist, asked for forgiveness and said the actor was taking steps to get sober. He did not elaborate.

LaBeouf’s apology came hours after celebrity website TMZ posted video taken while the actor was being booked when he accused police of being racist and told a black officer he was going to hell.

OBIT-BLAZER

Chuck Blazer, who touched off soccer scandal, dead at 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Blazer, the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died. He was 72.

Blazer’s death was announced Wednesday by his lawyers, Eric Corngold and Mary Mulligan. At a November 2013 court hearing during which Blazer entered guilty pleas to federal charges, Blazer said he had rectal cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

With huge girth, charm, wit and a pet parrot, Blazer cut a large figure as he made deals from an office and apartment in Trump Tower. The No. 2 official in the governing body of soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean region from 1990-2011 and a member of FIFA’s ruling executive council from 1997-2013, Blazer was central to the rise of the sport in the United States.

Blazer accused CONCACAF President Jack Warner and fellow executive committee member Mohamed bin Hammam of offering $40,000 bribes to voters in the 2011 FIFA presidential election. Bin Hammam had been the lone challenger to Blatter, who was elected unopposed to a fourth term after Warner and bin Hammam were suspended. Blatter was elected to a fifth term in 2015 before resigning.

But it turned out Blazer’s conduct was as corrupt as the actions of the people he accused. U.S. government agents stopped him on a Manhattan team, threatened him with arrest, and he became a government informant.

“Chuck hoped to help bring transparency, accountability and fair play to CONCACAF, FIFA and soccer as a whole,” his lawyers said in a statement. “Chuck also accepted responsibility for his own conduct by pleading guilty and owning up to his mistakes. Chuck felt profound sorrow and regret for his actions.”

Blazer pleaded guilty in November 2013 to one count each of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, and to six counts of tax evasion. He forfeited $1.9 million and agreed to forfeit a second amount, but he was never jailed as the investigation continued. He was banned from soccer for life by FIFA on July 9, 2015.

“His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck’s positive impact on international soccer,” his lawyers said in a statement. “With Chuck’s guidance and leadership, CONCACAF transformed itself from impoverished to profitable.”

An NYU business graduate, Blazer started in soccer coaching his son’s club in New Rochelle and joined boards of local and regional soccer organizations. He became the U.S. Soccer Federation’s executive vice president from 1984-86, then became chair of the national teams committee. In 1988, he and Clive Toye, who had brought Pele to the United States as the general manager of the New York Cosmos, formed the American Soccer League.

Blazer who urged Warner to run for president of CONCACAF in 1990, and when the Trinidadian won he made Blazer the general secretary, who runs the organization’s staff. In 1991, he created the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the organization’s national team championship which is played every two years, and he rose within FIFA to become chairman of its marketing and television advisory board.

THE ESPYS

Westbrook, Biles win athlete of year honors at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors Wednesday night.

The 25th annual show honoring the past year’s top athletes and sports moments was hosted by Peyton Manning, who humorously mocked his reputation as a control freak and an overexposed commercial pitchman in the retired NFL quarterback’s opening monologue.

Westbook was the NBA MVP, led the league in scoring and set a record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42. The Oklahoma City Thunder star won the trophy over Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey for me,” said Westbrook, a fashion fiend who adjusted his black shirt and green pants with wide white stripes before he spoke. “I want to make sure I look good first.”

Biles became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the Rio de Janeiro Games, winning five medals, including four golds and a bronze. She beat out Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, WNBA star Candace Parker and Serena Williams for the honor.

“Ever since Rio it has been an amazing year,” Biles said. “I want to thank you all for believing in me.”

She was one of three double winners. Biles also won best female Olympic athlete.

Phelps won record-setting performance for extending his record Olympic medal haul and as best male Olympic athlete.

Aaron Rodgers won best NFL player and shared best play with then-Green Bay Packers teammate Jared Cook. Another Packer, Jordy Nelson, earned best comeback honors.

The biggest ovation of the night belonged to former first lady Michelle Obama, who posthumously honored Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for championing the rights and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities through her founding of Special Olympics. Her son, Tim Shriver, accepted the trophy.

“Once a great first lady, still a great first lady,” Shriver told Obama as the crowd roared its approval.

The Patriots and Falcons shared the best-game award for the Super Bowl, won in a furious comeback by New England.

LeBron James, a five-time winner last year, was named best NBA player. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels won best MLB player, while Crosby won best NHL player.

The show’s most bizarre bit involved Bill Murray accepting the best moment award for the Chicago Cubs’ World Series victory that ended a 108-year championship drought.

Wearing a red party hat on top of a backward Cubs cap, Murray cracked, “One hundred eight years of waiting is hardly a moment. This is the culmination of 108 years of momentum by momentous men.”

The actor and comic plucked a bottle of champagne out of a mop bucket being pushed by retired Cubs catcher David Ross disguised as a janitor. Murray used a sword to open the bottle and took a swig. He gave presenter Nick Offerman a bottle to open with the sword, and the longtime Cubs fans toasted and drank.

Ross eventually shed his disguise and writhed on the stage mimicking moves from his “Dancing With the Stars” appearance. Ross opened his own champagne bottle with the sword and chugged as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts watched from the audience at Microsoft Theater. The trio then poured champagne on each other’s heads.

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors earned best team honors, while Warriors newcomer Kevin Durant received the championship performance trophy.

“It was an unbelievable year,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “A lot of noise and hype around it from the beginning of the year, but we tried to keep our head down and focus on the process. Hope to represent exactly what a team means.”

Actor Bryan Cranston presented the Icon Award to 89-year-old Vin Scully, who retired in October after a record 67 years broadcasting for the Dodgers.

“Hi everybody and a very pleasant good evening to you,” Scully said, drawing cheers at his signature greeting. “I hope you don’t mind, but I wanted to hear it one more time.”

Comedian Jon Stewart gave the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro for his strength through adversity and continued service to his country.

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance was given to 15-year-old New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, who is fighting a rare and chronic liver disease.

TRAVEL BAN-REFUGEES

US hits 50,000 refugee cap, but others still allowed in

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has reached the Trump administration’s limit of 50,000 refugees for this budget year.

But a Supreme Court opinion on the president’s travel ban keeps the door open for more refugees to move to the United States in the coming months. The court ruling says people with a “bona fide relationship” in the United States are still allowed in. That includes refugees who have a close relative already living in the U.S. For anyone who can prove that relationship, President Donald Trump’s limit of 50,000 refugees won’t matter.

It’s unclear how many refugees will be able to prove a relationship, but refugee aid agencies expect to greet at least some of the roughly 26,000 people already approved to come.

Since October, 50,086 refugees have moved to the U.S.

