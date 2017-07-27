Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled OF Willy García from Charlotte (IL). Purchased the contract of LHP Aaron Bummer from Charlotte.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C John Ryan Murphy to Arizona for LHP Gabriel Moya.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Dull from the 10-day DL. Selected C Ryan Lavarnway from Nashville (PCL). Placed C Josh Phegley on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 25. Designated RHP John Axford for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired LHP Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox for 1B Casey Gillaspie. Designated RHP Diego Moreno and OF Shane Peterson for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Dansby Swanson and RHP Aaron Blair to Gwinnett (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Drew Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for 1B Lucas Duda.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS— Recalled RHP Luke Weaver from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected LHP Kyle McGrath from San Antonio (TL). Optioned RHP Kyle Lloyd to El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Jarred Cosart to the 60-day DL. Assigned INF Yangervis Solarte’s rehabilitation assignment to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).

South Atlantic League

SAL — Announced the Lakewood BlueClaws have been sold to Shore Town Baseball.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Blake Grant-Parks, LHP Will Mathis and OF Nick Van Stratten.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Nate Antone and C Jose Gonzalez. Traded OF Tyler Sullivan to Wichita for future considerations.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Shairon Martis and INF Tommy Mendonca.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Wesley Phillips.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Audie Afenir.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of OF Jimmy Kerrigan to Minnesota (AL).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHPs Jacob Congra-Bogan and Ethan Gibbons.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Arron Afflalo and C Khem Birch.

North American Premier Basketball League

NAPBL — Announced the addition of a Seattle team to its inaugural season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Gerald Christian and LB Philip Wheeler to one-year contracts. Released TE Steven Wroblewski. Waived-injured LB Tevin Floyd and CB Jumal Rolle.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of OL John Urschel.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived QB Eli Jenkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Tony Washington and DE Caleb Kidder.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed RB/KR Marcus Murphy off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. Waived RB Brandon Wilds.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with OT Alejandro Villanueva on a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE E.J. Bibbs. Waived LB Houston Bates.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Phil Di Giuseppe on a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — D Andrei Markov announced he will play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones on a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Jake Paterson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Fired coach Curt Onalfo. Named Sigi Schmid coach.

LOS ANGELES FC — Named Bob Bradley coach.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Added D Fidel Escobar on loan from Sporting San Miguelito (Panama).

Federation Internationale de Football Association

FIFA — Fined Qatar’s soccer federation $51,800 after national team players breached rules against political statements by displaying T-shirts of the country’s Emir at a World Cup qualifier.

Union of European Football Associations

UEFA — Announced the resignation of Angel Maria Villar.

WINTER SPORTS U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

USADA — Suspended USA Luge athlete Riley Stohr six months, retroactive to March 18, because he tested positive for a metabolite found in marijuana.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Darrell Jernigan women’s assistant tennis coach.

FORDHAM — Promoted Tim Rehm to associate athletic director for athletic performance, Shane Fogarty to assistant head football coach, Rob DiToma to associate head baseball coach, Katie Lane to women’s associate head rowing coach, and Gavin Wyse to men’s associate head soccer coach.

FURMAN — Named Caroline Kingsdorf senior associate director of internal operations, Alex Loeb assistant athletics director for operations and marketing, and Ben Mathey director of athletics marketing and operations.

HIGH POINT — Signed women’s basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix to a four-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

SYRACUSE — Named Andrea Smith volunteer assistant softball coach.

UTAH — Announced senior WR Darren Carrington has transferred from Oregon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.