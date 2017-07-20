Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP David Phelps from Miami for OF Brayan Hernandez and RHPs Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Activated LHP Josh Smoker from the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Neil Ramirez for assignment.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Todd Eaton.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Robert Coe.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Silfredo Garcia.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Eric Griffin to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Toronto LB Marcus Ball, Winnipeg OL Matthias Goossen, Winnipeg DT Cory Johnson, Calgary RB Jerome Messam and Ottawa DL Avery Ellis undisclosed amounts for their actions in last week’s games.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Colton Parayko to a five-year contract through 2021-22.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Emil Romig. Signed D Chase Golighty and Nick Luukko, and Fs Michael Huntebrinker, Ryan Penny, Matt Salhany, Adam Schmidt and Matt Wilkins.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Rob Tagle athletic Trainer and Jeremy Holloway equipment manager.

SOCCER North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Released M Walter Restrepo so he can join Tampa Bay (USL).

WINTER SPORTS

USADA — Announced U.S. Bobsled athlete J.C. Cruse accepted a 16-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced the resignation of tennis coach Matt Rowe.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Rainey Hodgson assistant clacrosse oach.

FORDHAM — Named Evan Ostrow assistant athletic director for football operations.

FURMAN — Named Wally King and Shelby Petik assistant softball coaches.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Steve Eigenbrot senior associate athletic director for developement and Gamecock Club, Chance Miller senior associate athletic director for compliance services, and Matt Lisle assistant softball coach.

