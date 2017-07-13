Thursday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 1B Garrett Cooper from Milwaukee for LHP Tyler Webb and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired LHP Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease and INFs Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated 2B Kolten Wong and LHP Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Alex Mejia and RHP Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL).
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released OF Jacoby Middleton.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released INF Alexander Fernandez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Matt Silberman.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F Maxi Kleber.
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed F Paul Millsap.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Alex Caruso to a two-way contract. Waived G David Nwaba.
UTAH JAZZ — Agreed to terms with F Thabo Sefolosha, F Jonas Jerebko and F-C Ekpe Udoh. Released C Boris Diaw.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Announced the retirement of D Andrew Ference.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Re-signed C Andrei Loktionov to a professional tryout contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Lias Andersson on a three-year, entry-level contract.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Derek Army.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Devin.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Agreed to terms with F Joe Cox and D Nelson Armstrong.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed RW Ashton Rome.
NASCAR — Named Brent Dewar president.
AUGUSTA — Named Drew Gibson men’s assistant basketball coach.
FURMAN — Promoted Trey Meyer to men’s assistant basketball coach.
LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Jimmy Wenslow III men’s assistant basketball coach.
