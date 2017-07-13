501.5
Thursday's Sports Transactions

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 7:00 pm 07/13/2017 07:00pm
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 1B Garrett Cooper from Milwaukee for LHP Tyler Webb and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired LHP Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease and INFs Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated 2B Kolten Wong and LHP Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Alex Mejia and RHP Luke Weaver to Memphis (PCL).

Frontier League

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released OF Jacoby Middleton.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released INF Alexander Fernandez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Matt Silberman.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F Maxi Kleber.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed F Paul Millsap.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Alex Caruso to a two-way contract. Waived G David Nwaba.

UTAH JAZZ — Agreed to terms with F Thabo Sefolosha, F Jonas Jerebko and F-C Ekpe Udoh. Released C Boris Diaw.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Announced the retirement of D Andrew Ference.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Re-signed C Andrei Loktionov to a professional tryout contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Lias Andersson on a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Derek Army.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Devin.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Agreed to terms with F Joe Cox and D Nelson Armstrong.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed RW Ashton Rome.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Named Brent Dewar president.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Named Drew Gibson men’s assistant basketball coach.

FURMAN — Promoted Trey Meyer to men’s assistant basketball coach.

LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Jimmy Wenslow III men’s assistant basketball coach.

