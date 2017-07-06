Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Johnny Giavotella from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Jayson Aquino to Norfolk. Designated INF David Washington for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Brian Johnson from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP David Robertson from the paternity list. Designated RHP Michael Ynoa for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Akeel Morris from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP John Lackey on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF/C Kyle Schwarber from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Austin Brice to Louisville.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated SS Marcus Semien from the 60-day DL. Placed RHP Jharel Cotton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 4. Transferred RHP Andrew Triggs to the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed OF Leandro Emiliani, 3B Addiel Matias, OF Andry Arias, LHP Bryan Pena Sosa, OF Christopher de la Cruz, RHP Eddy Yean, RHP Fausto Segura, C Frailin Turbi, INF/OF Guillermo Arturo Tatis, LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Manuel de la Rosa, INF/OF Nelson Tejeda, LHP Osvaldo Oquel, RHP Randy Munoz, INF Viandel Pena, SS Wilfrido Matos, RHP Yimi Carty, RHP Yohanse Morel, OF Tristan Hansack, RHP Bryan Caceres, OF Braian Fernandez, RHP Charls Jameson, SS Daniel Hernandez, CF Edangel Tovar, C Ivan Murzi, OF Jorge Hurtado and RHP Karlo Seijas.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Jesus Posso.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Carlos Pinales. Released RHP Joe Hauser.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Tyler Horan.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Joe Robbins.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Matt Parish.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Brett Palanski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed F/C Cristiano Felicio.

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Tyler Lydon on a multi-year contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Langston Galloway and C Eric Moreland.

INDIANA PACERS — Waived G Monta Ellis.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to G Jawun Evans from Philadelphia for cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired the rights to G Sterling Brown from Philadelphia for cash considerations. Signed F D.J. Wilson, G Bronson Koenig and F JeQuan Lewis.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Paul George from Indiana for G Victor Oladipo and F Domantas Sabonis.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Davon Reed.

SACRAMENTO KINGS —Named Phil Ricci assistant player development coach.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed Derrick White.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Re-signed RW Brett Ritchie to a two-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced a five-year extension of their affiliation agreement with Grand Rapids (AHL) through at the 2021-22 season.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Re-signed F Nick Shore to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F Teemu Pulkkinen to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with G Philipp Grubauer to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Josh Holmstrom on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Re-signed M Michael Barrios through the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Patrick Colbert to senior director of sport administration and championships. Named Kauri Black assistant director of broadcast scheduling.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Promoted Megan Rowley to assistant director, communications; Matt Braunscheidel to associate director, video services; and Joseph Hamata to assistant director, video services. Named Sam Arvaneh video services intern and Therno Diallo C.D. Henry intern.

ALBANY (NY) — Named Pete Iorizzo assistant athletic director/media relations.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Chuck Merzbacher men’s tennis coach.

COLGATE_Named Yariv Amir senior associate director of athletics, Nathalie Carter associate director of athletics and Pat Moore director of men’s basketball operations.

DUKE — Named Lacey Waldrop assistant softball coach.

GETTYSBURG — Named Dylan Hoff men’s assistant lacrosse coach.

HOBART — Promoted linebackers coach Aaron Backhaus to defensive coordinator.

PITTSBURGH – Announced the addition of graduate transfer G Monty Boykins.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Phil Martelli, Jr. director of men’s basketball operations.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) — Named Mike Matoso athletic director.

SAN JOSE STATE — Named Steve O’Brien deputy director of athletics.

SIENA — Named Safiya Grant women’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.