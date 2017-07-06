501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Stars re-sign winger Brett…

Stars re-sign winger Brett Ritchie for 2 years, $3.5 million

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:42 pm 07/06/2017 06:42pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.

Ritchie had 16 goals and eight assists in 78 games last season, with a team-best rating of plus-11. The 24-year-old right winger has appeared in 117 games over three seasons with the Stars and played in two games during the 2016 playoffs.

A second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2011, Ritchie also has experience with Canadian junior national teams.

General manager Jim Nill says Ritchie “has just scratched the surface in regards to his ability.” Ritchie tied for the Dallas lead with 15 even-strength goals.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NHL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?