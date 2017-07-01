Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Cleveland RHP Joseph Colon (Columbus-IL) and San Francisco RHP Joan Gregorio (Sacramento-PCL) for the remainder of the season for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Zach Britton to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Lowell (NYP) and OF Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with RHP Roberto Medina on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Ryan Merritt from Columbus (IL) as 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Matthew Boyd from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Junis to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Eric Skoglund and RHP Luke Farrell from Omaha. Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Tillo and RHPs Stephen Greenlees and Bryar Johnson on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Erven Roper, 2B Artemis Kadkhodaian and OFs Caleb Scires and Spencer Griffin on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optoned RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Ryan Pressly from Rochester. Recalled RHP Felix Jorge as 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. Sent RHP Justin Haley to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Marzi on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Dustin Fowler to the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Glenn Otto on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Josh Smith to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn to Nashville. Sent 3B Matt Chapman to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Daniel Robertson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Sent 2B Brad Miller to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Eubanks on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Smith to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Ian Parmley for assignment. Reinstated RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Lucas Harrell from Buffalo. Transferred 2B Devon Travis to the 60-day DL, retroactive to June 23. Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Badamo and SS Jose Caballero on minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 2B Sean Rodriguez to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned INF Mark Zagunis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated INF Ben Zobrist from the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Ariel Hernandez to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jackson Stephens from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Justi Hoyt, Justin Lewis and Devin Hemmerich on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Justin Nicolino to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Tom Koehler from New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jorge Lopez to Biloxi (SL). Assigned RHP Tyler Cravy outright to Colorado Springs (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Rob Scahill from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Michael Conforto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Reinstated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 10-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Lehigh Valley (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Zach Duke to the GCL Cardinals for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dan Slania to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Sacramento. Sent LHP Madison Bumgarner to Sacramento for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Nate Reed on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Jacob Turned for assignment. Reinstated LHP Sammy Solis from the 10-day DL. Sent OF Chris Heisey to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Max Engelbrekt on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Joe Hauser. Released RHP Alex Weingarten.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Brian McAfee. Released LHP Matt Portland.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Hunter Dolshun.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of SS Max Bartlett to the Kansas City Royals.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released LHP Tasker Strobel.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Brandon Oliver.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Chris DeBoo.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Traded RHP James Ball to Birmingham Bloomfield (United Shore) for RHP Brian Bayliss. Released 3B Ricardo Ramirez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF David Kerian.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F John Collins.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Luke Kennard.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Kobi Simmons.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Ryan Hoover vice president of global scouting, Matt Bollero director of scouting, B.J. Domingo scout, Patrick Haneman basketball strategy and operations manager and Lexi Phillips basketball operations coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Cam Fowler to an eight-year contract and G Ryan Miller to a two-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Adam Clendening to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Benoit Pouliot to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with G Chad Johnson.

CALGARY FLAMES — Traded G Tom McCollum to Detroit for a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Josh Jooris on a one-year contract and F Justin Williams on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Jean-Francois Berube and D Jordan Oesterle on two-year contracts and Fs Patrick Sharp, Tommy Wingels and Lance Bouma on one-year contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Jonathan Bernier to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Tyler Pitlick and C Martin Hanzal to three-year contracts and F Brian Flynn to a one-year, two-way contract. Re-signed D Patrik Nemeth to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Trevor Daley to a three-year contract and D Luke Witkowski to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Turner Elson on a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Evgeny Dadonov on a three-year contract, C Micheal Haley on a two-year contract and D Alex Petrovic on a one-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Michael Cammalleri to a one-year contract and D Christian Folin, G Cal Petersen and D Stepan Falkovsky.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Kyle Quincey to a one-year contract, Fs Landon Ferraro and Cal O’Reilly to two-year, two-way contracts and F Kyle Rau and D Alex Grant and Ryan Murphy to one-year, two-way contracts.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Karl Alzner to a five-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded F Colin Wilson to Colorado for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Signed C Nick Bonino to a four-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Brian Boyle to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Seth Helgeson and Kane Lafranchise on one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Kevin Shattenkirk and G Ondrej Pavelec.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Re-signed F Mike Vecchione to a two-year contract. Signed G Brian Elliott to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Matt Hunwick to a three-year contract and G Antti Niemi to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Chris Thorburn to a two-year contract and Fs Beau Bennett and Oskar Sundqvist to one-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Marc-Edouard Vlasic to an eight-year contract and G Martin Jones to a six-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded G Kristers Gudlevskis to the N.Y. Islanders for F Carter Verhaeghe. Signed D Dan Girardi to a two-year contract, LW Chris Kunitz to a one-year contract and LW Alex Gallant, G Michael Leighton and D Jamie McBain and Mat Bodie to one-year, two-way contracts.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Re-signed D Ron Hainsey and Gs Curtis McIlhenney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Sam Gagner to a three-year contract and D Michael Del Zotto to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brett Connolly to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Steve Mason to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Scott Eansor on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Kelvin Leerdam.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Added Notre Dame as an affiliate member for men’s hockey.

OHIO STATE — Announced freshman men’s basketball G Braxton Beverly has been granted a release from the program.