Oilers sign star Connor McDavid to 8-year, $100 million deal

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 3:44 pm 07/05/2017 03:44pm
FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million deal, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million deal.

McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 100 points last season, en route to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, the 20-year-old McDavid has been the catalyst of Edmonton’s transformation from league bottom dweller to contender.

With McDavid leading the way, the Oilers reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, eliminating San Jose before falling in seven games to Anaheim in the second round.

The deal has an average annual value of $12.5 million.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

