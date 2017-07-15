501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » NHL Calendar

NHL Calendar

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 8:07 am 07/14/2017 08:07am
Share

July 20-Aug. 4 — Salary arbitration hearings held.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary arbitration decisions.

Sept. 21-23 — China Games: Los Angeles vs. Vancouver, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and LeSports Center in Beijing.

Oct. 4 — Regular season begins.

Nov. 10-11 — Global Series: Colorado vs. Ottawa, at Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm.

Nov. 10-13 — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction , Toronto.

Dec. 16 — NHL100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa Senators, at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

Jan. 1, 2018 — Winter Classic: New York Rangers at Buffalo, at Citi Field, New York.

Jan. 27-28 — All-Star Weekend, Tampa Bay, Fla.

March 3 — Stadium Series: Toronto at Washington, at United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NHL News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?