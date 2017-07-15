NHL Calendar

July 20-Aug. 4 — Salary arbitration hearings held.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary arbitration decisions.

Sept. 21-23 — China Games: Los Angeles vs. Vancouver, at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and LeSports Center in Beijing.

Oct. 4 — Regular season begins.

Nov. 10-11 — Global Series: Colorado vs. Ottawa, at Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm.

Nov. 10-13 — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction , Toronto.

Dec. 16 — NHL100 Classic: Montreal at Ottawa Senators, at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

Jan. 1, 2018 — Winter Classic: New York Rangers at Buffalo, at Citi Field, New York.

Jan. 27-28 — All-Star Weekend, Tampa Bay, Fla.

March 3 — Stadium Series: Toronto at Washington, at United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.