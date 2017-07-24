Monday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Kyle Martin to Pawtucket (IL). Transferred LHP Robbie Ross Jr. to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and LHP Ryan Buchter to San Diego for LHPs Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, INF Esteury Ruiz and cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired LHP Jaime García, C Anthony Recker and cash considerations from Atlanta for RHP Huascar Ynoa. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded RHP Dillon McNamara to San Francisco for future considerations.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF/OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned SS Taylor Motter to Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to the AZL Mariners for a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Anthony Banda to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker from paternity leave.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Hendricks from the 10-day DL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Anthony DeSclafani to the AZL Reds for a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Chad Bettis to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 23. Recalled RHP Tyler Pill from Las Vegas (PCL).
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jesse Pratt. Traded C James Alfonso to Southern Illinois (Frontier) for a player to be named.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Patrick Brady.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Tyler Gillies.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Koby Altman general manager.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed C Pau Gasol to a three-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR-KR Lucky Whitehead.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway to a five-year contract. Announced the retirement of S David Bruton Jr.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Placed RB Latavius Murray and LB Shaan Washington on the PUP list and DT Sharrif Floyd on the active/non-football injury list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Austin Watson to a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brian Dumoulin on a six-year contract.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Angelo Miceli to a one-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named David Gwozdz dierctor of retail and merchandise operations and Victoria Martinelli accountant.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Kevin Brownell to a two-year contract and F Craig England to a one-year contract.
FRISCO BOWL — Named Sean Johnson executive director.
LEES-MCRAE — Named Mark Polsgrove assistant men’s basketball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Announced women’s golfer Reva Morris is transferring from Youngstown State.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brian Claypool softball coach.
WAGNER — Named Alex Fehmel assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
