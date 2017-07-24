501.5
Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Kyle Martin to Pawtucket (IL). Transferred LHP Robbie Ross Jr. to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and LHP Ryan Buchter to San Diego for LHPs Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, INF Esteury Ruiz and cash.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired LHP Jaime García, C Anthony Recker and cash considerations from Atlanta for RHP Huascar Ynoa. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded RHP Dillon McNamara to San Francisco for future considerations.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF/OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned SS Taylor Motter to Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to the AZL Mariners for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Anthony Banda to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker from paternity leave.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Kyle Hendricks from the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Anthony DeSclafani to the AZL Reds for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Chad Bettis to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 23. Recalled RHP Tyler Pill from Las Vegas (PCL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jesse Pratt. Traded C James Alfonso to Southern Illinois (Frontier) for a player to be named.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Patrick Brady.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Tyler Gillies.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Koby Altman general manager.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed C Pau Gasol to a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR-KR Lucky Whitehead.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway to a five-year contract. Announced the retirement of S David Bruton Jr.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Placed RB Latavius Murray and LB Shaan Washington on the PUP list and DT Sharrif Floyd on the active/non-football injury list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Austin Watson to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brian Dumoulin on a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Angelo Miceli to a one-year contract.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named David Gwozdz dierctor of retail and merchandise operations and Victoria Martinelli accountant.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Kevin Brownell to a two-year contract and F Craig England to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FRISCO BOWL — Named Sean Johnson executive director.

LEES-MCRAE — Named Mark Polsgrove assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced women’s golfer Reva Morris is transferring from Youngstown State.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brian Claypool softball coach.

WAGNER — Named Alex Fehmel assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

