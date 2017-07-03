Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP David Robertson on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Gregory Infante from Charlotte (IL). Agreed to terms with SS Sydney Pimentel on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with CFs Trent Deveaux and D’Shawn Knowles, OF Jose Reyes and Raider Uceta, and RHPs Jose Rodriguez, Sadrac Franco and Jean Carlos Lucas.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 3B Matt Chapman from the 10-day DL. Optioned 1B/OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Andrew Moore from AAA Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Martin Perez from the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Jason Grilli. Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 30. Optioned LHP Dario Alvarez to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired C Miguel Montero and cash from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash. Transferred OF Darrell Ceciliani to the 60-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Ian Desmond on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OFs Wilyer Abreu, Yimmi Cortabarria, Yefri Carrillo, Abraham Castillo, Franklin Pinto and Victor Mascai; RHPs Hecduar Barcenas, Valente Bellozo, Jose Betances, Alex Blanco, Luis Garcia, Flaer Gonzalez, Ernesto Jaquez, Alfredi Jimenez, Manny Ramirez, Diosmerky Taveras, Heitor Tokar, and Jairo Lopez; LHPs Cristofer Mezquita and Ricardo Leon; SSs Enmanuel Morillo, Junior Marte and Javier Bermudez; Cs Carlos Hurtado and Ricardo Toro and 3B Oliver Van Der Wijst on minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Michael Blazek from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Colorado Springs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Indianapolis (IL). Signed OF Mason Martin and RHP David Lee.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Luke Weaver from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis. Signed RHP Jesus Cruz; CF Joerlin De Los Santos; SSs Darlyn Del Villar and Sander Mora; OFs Adanson Cruz, Leudy Pena and Gustavo Rodriguez; Cs Jesus Orecchia, Luis Rodriguez and Jose Zapata.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Acquired INF Trever Adams from Lincoln for LHP Cesilio Pimentel. Released INF Mitch Delfino.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Acquired LHP Cesilio Pimentel from Fargo-Moorhead for INF Trever Adams. Released RHP Ben McKendall.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Sold the contract of RHP Seth Rosin to San Francisco (NL).

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Brandon Quintero.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released LHP James Mulry.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Will Mathis.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Jeremy Kehrt.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Paul Kenilvort to Milwaukee (NL). Signed RHPs Chris Fowler and Michael Wood.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Zach Tillery.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Zach Jones and RHP Andrew Lowe.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Malik Monk.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Lonzo Ball, F Kyle Kuzma and G Josh Hart.

PHOENIX SUNS — Declined a team option on G Leandro Barbosa.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Alexander Radulov to a five-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with D Xavier Ouellet on a two-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with F Ales Hemsky on a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Named Rob Zettler assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RW Devante Smith-Pelly and F John Albert to one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired the second spot in the allocation rankings from San Jose for the fifth spot and $175,000 of General Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Courtney Boyd women’s basketball coach.

ETSU — Named Chris Lewis women’s assistant basketball coach.

PERU STATE — Named Scott Smith women’s basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Justin Price rowing coach.