CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Micheal Ferland to a two-year, $3.5 million contract Thursday.

The 25-year-old restricted free agenthad 15 goals and 10 assists in 76 regular-season games last season and was scoreless in four playoff games. In 173 games in three seasons with the Flames, he has 21 goals and 27 assists.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.