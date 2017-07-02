Marleau leaves Sharks to sign 3-year deal with Maple Leafs

Patrick Marleau left the San Jose Sharks on Sunday to sign an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marleau will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2019-20 season and was given a full no-movement clause by general manager Lou Lamoriello.

The 37-year-old was considered one of the top free agents available and had been considering his options. Marleau spent his first 19 seasons with the Sharks and San Jose has not played a game without him on the ice since April 7, 2009.

Marleau, the second overall pick in 1997, has 508 goals and 574 assists for 1,082 points in 1,493 NHL games. He had 46 points in playing all 82 games last season as he rebounded from a disappointing 2015-16 season by scoring 27 goals, including the 500th of his career.

The signing of Marleau puts the spotlight back on Joe Thornton’s status with the Sharks. Thornton is a free agent.

Despite his advancing age, Marleau remains one of the game’s most durable players with a current consecutive games streak of 622 and also still one of the league’s fastest skaters.

He is a versatile player capable of playing at center or on the wing and has experience playing on the top power-play unit and as a penalty killer. He will bring a veteran presence to a young Maple Leafs squad that lost to top-seeded Washington in a tight, six-game, first-round playoff series last season.

Marleau has experience playing for Toronto coach Mike Babcock, winning a pair of Olympic gold medals together in 2010 and 2014.

Marleau’s loss will be felt in San Jose, where he helped a young franchise develop into a consistent winner after he came to the Bay Area from a small town in Saskatchewan as a teenager in 1997.

He helped San Jose make it to the conference final in 2004 before losing to Calgary in six games and then teamed with Thornton on one of the league’s most successful teams for more than a decade.

San Jose went back to the conference finals again in 2010 and ’11, and then lost the Stanley Cup Final to Pittsburgh in six games in 2016. The Sharks were knocked out in the first round by Edmonton this past season and now will have to try for the first championship in franchise history without Marleau.

Despite the many accomplishments, Marleau also came under criticism in San Jose for failing to deliver a title. He was stripped of his captaincy after a first-round playoff loss in 2009 and was often blamed for early postseason exits.

But he also was beloved by the majority of the fans, many of whom don’t remember what the team was like before Marleau arrived.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey