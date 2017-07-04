501

NHL News

Carolina picks up C Marcus Kruger in trade with Vegas

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 1:30 pm 07/04/2017 01:30pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Marcus Kruger from the Vegas Golden Knights, the forward’s second trade in three days.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Golden Knights picked up Carolina’s fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Chicago traded Kruger to Vegas on Sunday for undisclosed future considerations.

Used primarily as a checking-line forward, Kruger had five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 70 games last season. Overall, he has 33 goals and 72 assists for 105 points in 398 games over seven seasons and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup twice, in 2013 and ’15.

Carolina GM Ron Francis says the Hurricanes are “determined to bring in experienced players with winning pedigrees” and adds that Kruger “fits that mold.”

