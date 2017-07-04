501

NHL News

Avalanche sign winger Nail Yakupov to 1-year deal

July 4, 2017
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have added another goal-scoring option by signing former No. 1 overall pick Nail Yakupov to a one-year deal.

Yakupov was the top pick by Edmonton in the 2012 draft and was traded to St. Louis before last season. The right winger scored three goals and dished out six assists in 40 games for the Blues.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 292 career NHL games with the Oilers and Blues. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic says Yakupov is a “skilled winger who will add depth to our lineup.”

The Avalanche, who announced the deal Tuesday, have been active this offseason. The team acquired Colin Wilson from Nashville for a fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft and brought in goaltender Jonathan Bernier on a one-year deal.

