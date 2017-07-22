501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Arizona Coyotes sign Martinook…

Arizona Coyotes sign Martinook to 2-year, $3.6 million deal

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:16 pm 07/22/2017 01:16pm
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year, $3.6 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

The contract, announced on Saturday, will pay Martinook $1.75 million this season and $1.85 million next year.

The Coyotes also signed center Tyler Gaudet to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Martinook had 11 goals and 14 assists in 77 games with the Coyotes last season. He also led the team with 68 blocked shots.

Martinook has 20 goals and 30 assists in 166 career games since being drafted by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft.

Gaudet has a goal and three assists in 20 career NHL games.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NHL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?