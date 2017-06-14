Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his obscene gesture following his home run in a game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed 1B Chris Davis on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF David Washington from Norfolk (IL). Transferred OF Anthony Santander to the 60-day DL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Hector Velazquez from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned INF Deven Marrero to Pawtucket.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Gossett from Nashville (PCL). Optioned 1B-OF Matt Olson to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Josh Smoker on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Rafael Montero from Las Vegas (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Placed LHP Rafael Perez on the inactive list.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Brandon Guske.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of INF Zach Walters to Kansas City (AL).

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Garrett Gould.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Alex Luna.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Josh Bunselmeyer, RHP Adam Eggnatz, C Lou Iannotti, C Bre’Shon Kimbell and RHP Garrett Woods.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Kody Knaus.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Justin Bohn.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Lenik to Kansas City (AL). Signed RHP Robert Troiano.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Exercised the contract option on F Robert Covington for the 2017-18 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB DeShone Kizer and CB Chris Lewis-Harris. Waived CB Taurean Nixon.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Chris Lewis-Harris. Waived CB Taurean Nixon.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Sheldon Brookbank assistant coach for Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Matt Greene from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Matt Puempel. Bought out the remaining three years of the contract of D Dan Girardi. Named Jed Ortmeyer director of player development, Steve Eminger professional scout and Ben Prentiss strength and conditioning consultant.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired C Ty Graovac from Minnesota for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

OLYMPIC SPORTS USA Hockey

USAH — Named Joel Johnson coach, associate coach Maura Crowell and Courtney Kennedy assistant coach of the U.S. Women’s National Under-18 Team for the 2017-18 season.

USA Wrestling

USAW — Named Kevin Jackson national freestyle developmental coach.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Matt Meuleners assistant wrestling coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Announced women’s sophomore basketball F Olivia Gumbs has transferred from Lafayette.

GEORGETOWN — Named James Howard women’s basketball coach.

NC STATE — Announced graduate senior G Kiara Leslie has transferred from Maryland.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Tasha Pointer women’s assistant basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA — Named Ruffin McNeill assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach.

TEMPLE — Promoted Vinnie James to associate athletics director/chief of staff.

VANDERBILT — Announced WR Alex Stump (Ohio State) and LS Scott Sypniewski (Michigan) have transferred to the school.