Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 7-day DL. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 4. Recalled LHP Kyle Crockett from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Clevinger to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list. Recalled 1B Kennys Vargas from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Jesse Hahn from the 10-day DL. Optioned 1B-OF Matt Olson to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with SS Jean Segura on a five-year contract from 2018-22.

TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Sean Decker to senior vice president of operations and events, and Joe Januszewski executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Tony Cingrani from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lisalverto Bonilla to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF-OF Jordan Patterson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Gerardo Parra on the 10-day DL.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Tyson Gillies.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Will Mathis. Released LHPs Sean Bierman and Alex Henson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Julio Martinez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived-injured TE Dennis Pitta.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Daniel Williams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Jan Rutta on a one-year contract.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Suspended Kyle Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber, four races each after a tire rolled off Busch’s car during the June 4 AAA 400 Drive for Autism race Monster Energy at Dover International Speedway. Suspended Chase Briscoe’s crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert four races each after a tire rolled Briscoe’s truck in the June 2 Dover 200 Truck Series race at Dover.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named David Steckel director of men’s basketball operations.