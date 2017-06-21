502

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wayne Gretzky to present…

Wayne Gretzky to present Hart Trophy at NHL Awards

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:27 pm 06/21/2017 06:27pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wayne Gretzky will present the Hart Trophy as MVP to Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby or Sergei Bobrovsky to cap the NHL’s awards show.

If McDavid wins, it would be a memorable moment as nine-time winner Gretzky presents the 20-year-old Oilers star with the trophy.

McDavid, Crosby and San Jose’s Brent Burns also are up for the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted by peers. Lindsay and fellow Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier will present.

Burns, Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman are finalists for the Norris Trophy as best defenseman. Columbus’ Bobrovsky, Washington’s Braden Holtby and Montreal’s Carey Price are finalists for the Vezina Trophy as best goaltender.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft also is part of the show.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NHL News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wayne Gretzky to present…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News