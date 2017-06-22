Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 3Bs Jake Burger and Justin Yurchak; 1Bs Gavin Sheets and Sam Abbott; OFs Luis Gonzalez, Craig Dedelow, Alex Destino, Jose Garcia and Michael Staudinger; CF Tyler Frost; RHPs Tyler Johnson, JB Olson, Will Kincanon, Blakely Battenfield, Hunter Kiel, Anthony Herron Jr., Vince Arobio, Michael McCormick and Ted Andrews; LHPs John Parke, Joseph Benitez, Joe Mockbee, Ryan Erickson, Parker Rigler, Greg Minier and Kevin George; 3B 2Bs Tate Blackman, David Cronin and Mikey Duarte; and SSs JJ Muno and Laz Rivera.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Waived RHP Doug Fister to release him from his minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Webb from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned INF/OF Rob Refsnyder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment. Placed INF Matt Chapman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled C Bruce Maxwell and 1B/OF Matt Olson from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Tyler Cloyd outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 21. Purchased the contract of RHP Preston Claiborne from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Eddie Gamboa for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Pavin Smith on a minor league contract. Signed C Daulton Varsho.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Ralph Wheeler manager of Florida (FSL). Reassigned Paul Runge as a roving instructor.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Brendon Little. Optioned OF Kyle Schwarber to Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brandon Morrow from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHPs Alex Manasa, Hunter Stratton, Will Reed and Matt Seelinger; INFs Robbie Glendinning, Brett Pope and Benjamin Bengtson; and OF Lucas Tancas.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed CF Chase Pinder, LHP Andrew Summerville, OF Terry Fuller, LHP Jake Dahlberg, RHP Alex Fagalde and RHP Cory Malcom. Agreed to terms with RHP Gabriel Gentner and C Robbie Coman.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INF James Land and OF Fernelys Sanchez.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Jorge DeLeon and Carlos Pinales.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Chase McDonald to Sussex County (Can-Am) for cash and a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released OF Earl Burl and RHP Roman Gomez.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Matt Tulley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Wilson and Stu Barnes assistant coaches.

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded F Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for F Ryan Strome.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Chris Pronger senior adviser to the team president.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Peter Budaj to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Christian Djoos to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Nick Luukko and D Chase Golightly. Signed Fs Ryan Penny and Matt Wilkins.

TENNIS TeamTennis

ORANGE COUNTY BREAKERS — Re-signed Maria Sharapova.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Named Kate Bucknam assistant cross country coach.

BUTLER — Named Omar Lowery men’s assistant basketball coach.

COLUMBIA (Mo.) — Named Aleah Hayes assistant volleyball coach.

CUMBERLAND — Named Fred Marshall defensive assistant coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Niki Reid Geckeler, Andre Bolton and Erin Dickerson women’s assistant basketball coaches and Steve Yang director of women’s basketball operations.

INDIANA — Named Ashley Williams women’s basketball graduate manager.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Don Nachbaur assistant coach.

OHIO STATE — Promoted Kerry Coombs to assistant football coordinator, defense.

UMASS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a one-year contract extension through April 2022.