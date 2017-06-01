Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Reversed the option of LHP Robbie Ross Jr. from May 18, and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 19.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired INF Josh Wilson from Texas for cash considerations and assigned him to the Columbus (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced OF Cesar Puello was granted his release at Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 31.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Jeff Locke from 10-day DL. Placed LHP Justin Nicolino on 10-day DL.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Christian Herstine.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ryan Zimmerman.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Andrew Florides and RHP Henry Hirsch. Placed OF Fehlandt Lentini on the inactive list and RHP Tyler Wilson on the disabled list, retroactive to May 30.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF David Glaude.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Mabin. Released CB Jonathan Dowling.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded LB Demario Davis to the New York Jets for DB Calvin Pryor. Signed RB Terrence Magee. Waived-injured RB Darius Jackson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Brandon Chubb on reserve/injured.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Colby Pearson and RB Jamaal Williams. Released P Jacob Schum.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Christine Michael. Waived RB Brandon Radcliff.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Jamari Staples and S Devin Chappell. Signed TE Orson Charles and S Damariay Drew.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Will Davis to a one-year contract. Waived WR Rashad Ross.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Chris Godwin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Relinquished the rights to Fs Giorgio Estephan and Gustav Possler.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Shawn Thornton vice president of business operations.
MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted Matt Majka to president, Andrew Brunette to assistant general manager, Shep Harder to assistant general manager and Brent Flahr to senior vice president of hockey operations.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Nathan Walker to a two-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Re-signed G Jesse Gonzalez through 2020.
USA SWIMMING — Named Tim Hinchey president and chief executive officer, effective July 12.
ALABAMA — Named Brad Bohannon baseball coach.
AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of men’s assistant basketball coach Jamie Quarles to accept the same position at Nicholls State.
COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named Alexis Lawrence women’s assistant basketball coach.
MANHATTAN — Named Brooklyn Cartwright director of women’s basketball operations. Promoted Callan Taylor to women’s assistant basketball coach.
NAVY — Promoted Bryce McDonald to offensive tackles coach and Preston Pehrson to director of player personnel. Named Brian Blick director of football operations and Omar Nelson recruiting coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Jeff Kampersal women’s hockey coach.
SIENA — Named Pete Durr director of basketball operations.