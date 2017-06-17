Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger and LHP Ryan Merritt from Columbus. Sent OF Brandon Guyer to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Victor Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled C John Hicks from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Huston Street to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Alex Wimmers from Rochester. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Wilk from Rochester. Agreed to terms with SS Royce Lewis.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Zach Neal to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Brady from Nashville. Traded INF Trevor Plouffe to Tampa Bay for cash or a player to be named.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of RHP Ernesto Frieri from Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Sent LHP Cole Hamels to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Chris Coghlan on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Steve Pearce from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Daniel Winkler to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Drew Waters on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated 1B Justin Bour from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria and 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for rehab assignments.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Darian Sandford on a minor league contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Creighton Wilke.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released LHP Jason Byers.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Mike Heesch.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Xyruse Martinez.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 3B Taylor Oldham.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Edgar De La Rosa. Released LHP Tyler Ihrig.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Brett Wiley.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Cameron Stanton.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Josh Glick.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Zachary Intzandt; LB Kyrie Wilson; DBs Sam Brown and Chris Greenwood; WRs Kenny Stafford, Daniel Williams, Gerrard Sheppard and Brendon Thera-Plamondon; RB Kendall Roberson; and DL Shayon Green, Rupert Butcher and Ian Marouf. Placed OL Qadr Spooner, WRs Derek Yachison and TJ Thorpe, LB Frank Renaud, LB Jovan Santos-Knox, DL Padric Scott, PK Felix Menard-Briere and DBs Abu Conteh and Robert Porter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded G Mike Smith to Calgary for D Brandon Hickey, G Chad Johnson and a conditional 2018 third-round draft pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D Nathan Beaulieu to Buffalo for a 2017 third-round draft pick (No. 68).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Named Mike Buckley goaltending coach.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Mirco Mueller and a 2017 fifth-round draft pick (No. 143) to New Jersey for 2017 second-round (No. 49) and fourth-round (No. 123) draft picks.