502

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Professional hockey returning to…

Professional hockey returning to Maine’s largest city

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:01 pm 06/15/2017 06:01pm
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Professional hockey is returning to Maine’s largest city, with the relocation of an Eastern Coast Hockey League franchise from Alaska.

Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday the purchase of the Alaska Aces franchise. The ECHL franchise will assume a new name and play 36 home games starting in fall 2018 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Flyers will run all business and hockey operations, with Danny Briere, a former Flyers player, overseeing day-to-day operations.

Flyers president Paul Holmgren said the outfit is “excited to re-ignite the hockey tradition in Portland.”

Portland has been without minor league hockey since the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League were sold in May 2016 and moved to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Professional hockey returning to…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NHL News