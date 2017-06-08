Predators-Penguins Sums

|Nashville
|0
|0
|0—0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0—6
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Schultz 4 (Hornqvist, Crosby), 1:31 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 7 (Kunitz, Daley), 6:43. 3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 10 (Hainsey, Kessel), 19:49. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (holding), 0:50; Pittsburgh bench, served by S.Wilson (too many men on the ice), 10:06; Subban, NSH, (holding), 18:28; Crosby, PIT, (holding), 18:28.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheary 2 (Guentzel, Crosby), 1:19. 5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 8 (Maatta, Crosby), 8:02. 6, Pittsburgh, Hainsey 2 (Malkin, Kessel), 16:40. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (interference), 13:02.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Rust, PIT, (tripping), 3:45; Neal, NSH, (cross checking), 7:31; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 11:32; Arvidsson, NSH, Major (fighting), 11:32; Subban, NSH, (interference), 11:32; Hornqvist, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:32; Josi, NSH, (roughing), 11:32; Hagelin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:32; Josi, NSH, (roughing), 11:32; Arvidsson, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:32; Hagelin, PIT, Major (fighting), 11:32; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 11:32; Watson, NSH, (charging), 12:40; Sissons, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:26; Weber, NSH, Major (fighting), 19:26; Watson, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:26; Daley, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:26; Kunitz, PIT, Major (fighting), 19:26.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-6-9_24. Pittsburgh 9-10-5_24.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-1 (15 shots-12 saves) Pittsburgh, Murray 6-3 (24-24).
A_18,605 (18,387).Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.