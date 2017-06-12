800

NHL News

Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 9:21 am 06/12/2017 09:21am
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bob Boughner is the new coach of the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers announced the hiring Monday morning. A news conference to introduce Boughner as the franchise’s 15th coach is planned for Monday afternoon.

Boughner spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach in San Jose under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer. Boughner also was an assistant with Columbus in the 2010-11 season.

The former NHL defenseman’s lone experience as a head coach came with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. Boughner spent eight years there in two different stints, winning two Memorial Cups and two OHL coach of the year awards.

The Panthers missed the playoffs this past season. Boughner becomes their fifth coach since 2011.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

