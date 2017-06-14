1002

NY Rangers sign Puempel, meet expansion draft requirement

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 12:05 pm 06/14/2017 12:05pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Matt Puempel.

General manager Jeff Gorton announced the contract on Wednesday. Signing Puempel helps New York satisfy the minimum expansion draft requirement of exposing at least two forwards under contract for 2017-18.

The Rangers claimed the 24-year-old Puempel off waivers from Ottawa in November. He had six goals and three assists in 40 games last season and has 10 goals and five assists in 79 career NHL games.

New York also named former player Jed Ortmeyer as director of player development, Steve Eminger as a professional scout and Ben Prentiss as strength and conditioning consultant.

