Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Tanner Nishioka and OF Jordan Wren on minor league contracts and assigned them to Lowell (NYP).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 16.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Jarrett Grube from Toronto for cash and assigned him to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Michael Brantley from the paternity list and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 16.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Stevens, Connor Riley, Daniel Procopio, Isaac Mattson and Zac Ryan; LHP James Ziemba; OFs Jonah Todd, Brandon Sandoval and Kevin Williams; SSs Matt McCann and Bernabe Camargo; 1B David MacKinnon; and C Harrison Wenson on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Garvin Alston bullpen coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Purchased the contract of RHP Tanner Scheppers from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Jared Hoying to Round Rock. Transferred RHP A.J. Griffin to the 60-day DL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Packy Naughton and RHPs Connor Ryan, Ryan Nutof, Robby Howell and Tyler Buffett on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Tyler Anderson to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rearick on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria and 3B Martin Prado to Jupiter (SL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Roberto Delgado on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tony Dibrell, Marcel Renteria, Connor O’Neil, Trey Cobb, Cannon Chadwick, Stephen Villines, Nate Peden, Joshua Payne, Joe Cavallaro, Billy Oxford, Liam McCall, Ryan Selmer and Noah Nunez; INFs Dylan Snypes, Carl Stajduhar, Gavin Garay and Jeremy Vasquez; LHPs Aaron Ford and Jose Sierra; and C Robby Kidwell on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Evan Kruczynski, Brett Seeburger and Patrick Dayton; 3B Evan Mendoza; RHPs Evan Mendoza, Jake Walsh, Will Latcham, Evan Guillory, Thomas St. Clair and Paul Balestrieri; 2Bs Irving Lopez and Wood (John) Myers; and OF J.D. Crowe, Brandon Benson and Michael Brdar on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed LHP Dillon Overton off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Zach Lee for assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Anthony Pacillo.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Jon Jones and RHP Carlos Misell.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Matt Sergey.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Carson McPherson. Released OF Brendan O’Brien.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Andrew Frazier. Released OF Thomas Bess.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP John Lannan.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Keegan Yuhl.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jon Velasquez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF David Glaude.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Traded the 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 1) to Philadelphia for the 76ers’ 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 3) and a conditional first-round pick in 2018 or 2019.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Kenny Golladay.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted regional scout Chip Flanagan to national scout, scouting assistant RJ Gillen to pro scout, scouting assistant Jacob Nierob to player personnel assistant, scouting assistant John Stevenson to regional scout and NFS scout John Stevenson to regional scout.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Announced an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Rapid City (ECHL) for the upcoming season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Joonas Lyytinen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D George Bello and Fs Lagos Kunga and Patrick Okonkwo.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Estefania Banini.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Warren Shumate men’s lacrosse coach.

BLOOMFIELD — Named Vanessa Watson women’s basketball coach.

NC STATE — Announced junior S Stephen has transferred from Tennessee.

NEW MEXICO — Announced the resignation of defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Charles McMillian.

PEPPERDINE — Announced the retirement of men’s volleyball coach Marv Dunphy.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Darren Flowers track and field and cross country coach.