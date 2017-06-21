Masterton Award Winners

Winners of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey:
2017 — Craig Anderson, G, Ottawa
2016 — Jaromir Jagr, Florida
2015 — Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota
2014 — Dominic Moore, N.Y. Rangers
2013 — Josh Harding, Minnesota
2012 — Max Pacioretty, Montreal
2011 — Ian Laperriere, Philadelphia
2010 — Jose Theodore, Washington
2009 — Steve Sullivan, Nashville
2008 — Jason Blake, Toronto
2007 — Phil Kessel, Boston
2006 — Teemu Selanne, Anaheim
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Bryan Berard, Chicago
2003 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit
2002 — Saku Koivu, Montreal
2001 — Adam Graves, N.Y. Rangers
2000 — Ken Daneyko, New Jersey
1999 — John Cullen, Tampa Bay
1998 — Jamie McLennan, St. Louis
1997 — Tony Granato, San Jose
1996 — Gary Roberts, Calgary
1995 — Pat LaFontaine, Buffalo
1994 — Cam Neely, Boston
1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1992 — Mark Fitzpatrick, N.Y. Islanders
1991 — Dave Taylor, Los Angeles
1990 — Gord Kluzak, Boston
1989 — Tim Kerr, Philadelphia
1988 — Bob Bourne, N.Y. Islanders
1987 — Doug Jarvis, Hartford
1986 — Charlie Simmer, Boston
1985 — Anders Hedberg, N.Y. Rangers
1984 — Brad Park, Detroit
1983 — Lanny McDonald, Calgary
1982 — Chico Resch, Colorado Rockies
1981 — Blake Dunlop, St. Louis
1980 — Al MacAdam, Minnesota
1979 — Serge Savard, Montreal
1978 — Butch Goring, Los Angeles
1977 — Ed Westfall, N.Y. Islanders
1976 — Rod Gilbert, N.Y. Rangers
1975 — Don Luce, Buffalo
1974 — Henri Richard, Montreal
1973 — Lowell MacDonald, Pittsburgh
1972 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia
1971 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers
1970 — Pit Martin, Chicago
1969 — Ted Hampson, Oakland Seals
1968 — Claude Provost, Montreal